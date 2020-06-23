UrduPoint.com
Cambodian Prime Minister To Attend Virtual ASEAN Summit

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 23rd June 2020 | 05:25 PM

Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen will participate in the 36th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit via video conference on Friday, said a foreign ministry's press statement on Tuesday

PHNOM PENH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2020 ) :Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen will participate in the 36th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit via video conference on Friday, said a foreign ministry's press statement on Tuesday.

"During the 36th virtual Summit, the leaders will focus on ASEAN's collective efforts in addressing the COVID-19 pandemic and promoting the post COVID-19 socio-economic recovery, ways and means to realize the ASEAN Community Vision 2025," the statement said.

It added that the leaders will also concentrate on ASEAN's engagement with external partners and global community.

The summit was originally scheduled for April, but was postponed for two months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Founded in 1967, ASEAN groups Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.

Vietnam is currently the chair of ASEAN.

