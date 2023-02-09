UrduPoint.com

Cambodian Prime Minister To Visit China

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 09, 2023 | 10:10 AM

Cambodian Prime Minister to Visit China

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2023) Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen will pay an official visit to China from February 9-11 at the invitation of Chinese Premier Li Keqiang.

Hun Sen and his Chinese colleagues are expected to discuss bilateral relations and have a detailed exchange of views on regional and international issues of mutual interest, as this year marks the 65th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

The prime minister will be the first foreign leader to be received by the Chinese authorities after the Chinese Lunar New Year in 2023.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Exchange China Visit Hun February From

Recent Stories

RAK Fine Arts Festival showcases array of nature-t ..

RAK Fine Arts Festival showcases array of nature-themed local and international ..

25 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 February 2023

46 minutes ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 9th February 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 9th February 2023

51 minutes ago
 Sharjah Chamber holds meeting with sectoral busine ..

Sharjah Chamber holds meeting with sectoral business groups to promote private s ..

2 hours ago
 Sultan bin Tahnoon praises first responder heroes ..

Sultan bin Tahnoon praises first responder heroes taking part in &#039;Gallant K ..

9 hours ago
 DEWA announces AED11.1 bn in record standalone 202 ..

DEWA announces AED11.1 bn in record standalone 2022 net profit

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.