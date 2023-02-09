Cambodian Prime Minister to Visit China

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2023) Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen will pay an official visit to China from February 9-11 at the invitation of Chinese Premier Li Keqiang.

Hun Sen and his Chinese colleagues are expected to discuss bilateral relations and have a detailed exchange of views on regional and international issues of mutual interest, as this year marks the 65th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

The prime minister will be the first foreign leader to be received by the Chinese authorities after the Chinese Lunar New Year in 2023.