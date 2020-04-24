UrduPoint.com
Cambodian Prime Minister Urges Nation To Take COVID-19 Seriously Despite No New Cases

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 24th April 2020 | 10:10 PM

Cambodian Prime Minister Urges Nation to Take COVID-19 Seriously Despite No New Cases

BANGKOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th April, 2020) Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen on Friday asked the citizens not to take COVID-19 lightly and obey rules adopted to halt the spread of the virus, even though there have been 12 days without new cases.

"I urge you to avoid underestimating the coronavirus.

So, do not think that our country will always have it this good in that regard," the prime minister wrote on Facebook.

He criticized reappearance of traffic jams in the country's capital of Phnom Penh and urged people to wear masks, use disinfectants, and not leave home without necessity.

Cambodia has 122 confirmed cases, the last one having been registered on April 12. There are no confirmed fatalities in the country so far.

