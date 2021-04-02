UrduPoint.com
Cambodian Tourist Attraction Angkor Sees 98.8-pct Drop On Year In Foreign Visitors In Q1

Cambodia's famed Angkor Archeological Park received 4,482 foreign visitors in the first quarter of 2021, down 98.8 percent from 383,663 over the same period last year, said a statement on Thursday

PHNOM PENH (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2021 ) :Cambodia's famed Angkor Archeological Park received 4,482 foreign visitors in the first quarter of 2021, down 98.8 percent from 383,663 over the same period last year, said a statement on Thursday.

The ancient park made a gross revenue of 185,079 U.S. Dollars from ticket sales during the January-March period this year, also down 98.9 percent from 17.9 million dollars over the same period last year, said the state-owned Angkor Enterprise's statement.

The huge slump was due to the COVID-19 pandemic that has forced the Southeast Asian nation to impose entry restrictions for all foreign travelers since March last year.

Ministry of Tourism secretary of state and spokesman Top Sopheak pinned hopes for a tourism recovery on COVID-19 vaccines.

Located in Siem Reap province, the Angkor Archeological Park, inscribed on the World Heritage List of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) in 1992, is the kingdom's most popular tourist destination.

