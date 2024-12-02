PHNOM PENH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2024) Cambodia's Angkor Archaeological Park made 41.9 million U.S. Dollars from ticket sales in the first 11 months of 2024, up 28.7 percent from 32.54 million dollars over the same period last year, said a news release on Monday.

The UNESCO-listed Angkor received 898,339 international tourists during the January-November period this year, up 28.3 percent from 699,996 over the same period last year, said the state-owned Angkor Enterprise's report.

The top five source markets to the ancient park were the United States, Britain, France, South Korea and China.

In November this year, the site attracted 124,136 foreign holidaymakers, making almost 6 million dollars in revenue, the report said.

Located in northwest Siem Reap province, the 401-square-km Angkor Archaeological Park, the kingdom's most popular tourist destination, is home to 91 ancient temples, which had been built from the ninth to the 13th centuries.

Ministry of Tourism's Secretary of State and Spokesperson Top Sopheak said the Siem Reap Angkor International Airport, which opened to commercial operations in November 2023, has helped attract more international travelers to the Angkor.

With a 3,600-meter-long runway, the 4E-level Siem Reap Angkor International Airport is the main gateway to the ancient park.

"The Cambodia-China people-to-people exchange year 2024 has also helped encourage more Chinese tourists to visit Cambodia and the Angkor," he told Xinhua.