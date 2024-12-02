Cambodia's Angkor Earns Nearly 42 Mln USD Revenue In First 11 Months
Faizan Hashmi Published December 02, 2024 | 01:20 PM
PHNOM PENH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2024) Cambodia's Angkor Archaeological Park made 41.9 million U.S. Dollars from ticket sales in the first 11 months of 2024, up 28.7 percent from 32.54 million dollars over the same period last year, said a news release on Monday.
The UNESCO-listed Angkor received 898,339 international tourists during the January-November period this year, up 28.3 percent from 699,996 over the same period last year, said the state-owned Angkor Enterprise's report.
The top five source markets to the ancient park were the United States, Britain, France, South Korea and China.
In November this year, the site attracted 124,136 foreign holidaymakers, making almost 6 million dollars in revenue, the report said.
Located in northwest Siem Reap province, the 401-square-km Angkor Archaeological Park, the kingdom's most popular tourist destination, is home to 91 ancient temples, which had been built from the ninth to the 13th centuries.
Ministry of Tourism's Secretary of State and Spokesperson Top Sopheak said the Siem Reap Angkor International Airport, which opened to commercial operations in November 2023, has helped attract more international travelers to the Angkor.
With a 3,600-meter-long runway, the 4E-level Siem Reap Angkor International Airport is the main gateway to the ancient park.
"The Cambodia-China people-to-people exchange year 2024 has also helped encourage more Chinese tourists to visit Cambodia and the Angkor," he told Xinhua.
Recent Stories
PSX 100 Index maintains its upward momentum
KP CM Ali Amin’s close relative shot dead in DI Khan
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 December 2024
Le Perfumist Celebrates UAE National Day and Its Grand Opening in Sharjah
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 December 2024
Journalist Mattiullah Jan gets bail
Mishal Yousafzai de-notified as Special Assistant to KP CM
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 November 2024
Big-hitting Stubbs takes satisfaction from grinding out Test century
More Stories From World
-
Hassan, Tebogo named World Athletes of the Year7 minutes ago
-
COP16 opens in Riyadh7 minutes ago
-
Stellantis CEO Tavares pushed out as profit slumps7 minutes ago
-
Chinese vice premier to visit Iran27 minutes ago
-
Carmaker Stellantis' CEO Tavares steps down37 minutes ago
-
Bear killed after 2-day stay in supermarket in Japan37 minutes ago
-
Dozens killed in clashes at Guinea football match: doctors47 minutes ago
-
Pak-China border port in Xinjiang to operate year-round47 minutes ago
-
Centre-right parties set to hold power in Ireland57 minutes ago
-
French PM risks tumbling in hostile parliament vote2 hours ago
-
Marseille down Monaco with late penalty, Lyon score four2 hours ago
-
Biden pardons son Hunter in final weeks of US presidency2 hours ago