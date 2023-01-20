UrduPoint.com

Cambodia's Banking Industry Continues To Enjoy High Growth In 2022

Muhammad Irfan Published January 20, 2023 | 06:03 PM

Cambodia's banking industry continues to enjoy high growth in 2022

Cambodia's banking industry had continued to enjoy robust growth in both loans and deposits in 2022, according to the annual report of the National Bank of Cambodia (NBC) on Friday

PHNOM PENH, Jan. 20 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2023 ) Cambodia's banking industry had continued to enjoy robust growth in both loans and deposits in 2022, according to the annual report of the National Bank of Cambodia (NBC) on Friday.

Outstanding loans rose by 21.7 percent year-on-year to 56 billion U.S. dollars as of last year, while customers' deposits increased by 15.3 percent to 45 billion dollars, the central bank's report said.

The loans had been provided to key sectors such as trade, housing, construction, agriculture, hotels and restaurants and manufacturing, among others, it said.

The report added that the current assets in the Southeast Asian nation's banking system rose to 80 billion U.S. dollars by 2022, a year-on-year increase of 15.9 percent.

NBC Governor Chea Chanto said the growth in both loans and deposits truly reflected public confidence in the country's banking system.

Related Topics

Governor Agriculture Bank Cambodia Industry Asia National Bank Of Pakistan Billion Housing

Recent Stories

Hatta Cultural Nights ends on high note recording ..

Hatta Cultural Nights ends on high note recording over 28,000 visitors

5 minutes ago
 What are key notes on the HBL PSL 8 this year?

What are key notes on the HBL PSL 8 this year?

45 minutes ago
 What are key notes on the HBL PSL 8 this year?

What are key notes on the HBL PSL 8 this year?

45 minutes ago
 PCB announces PSL 8 edition

PCB announces PSL 8 edition

55 minutes ago
 Mabkhout, Al Hosani win UAE Pro League&#039;s The ..

Mabkhout, Al Hosani win UAE Pro League&#039;s The Best monthly awards for Novemb ..

1 hour ago
 Mansour bin Zayed directs increasing number of rou ..

Mansour bin Zayed directs increasing number of rounds of Al Dhafra Festival clos ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.