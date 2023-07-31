Open Menu

Cambodia's Central Bank Gets New Chief

Sumaira FH Published July 31, 2023 | 09:08 PM

Deputy Governor of the National Bank of Cambodia (NBC) Chea Serey was appointed as the bank's governor, according to a royal decree released

PHNOM PENH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2023 ) --:Deputy Governor of the National Bank of Cambodia (NBC) Chea Serey was appointed as the bank's governor, according to a royal decree released.

"Samdech Techo Hun Sen, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia, must take responsibility to implement this royal decree from the day of signature," said the royal decree signed by Cambodian King Norodom Sihamoni.

Serey, 42, graduated with a Master's Degree in Banking from the SOAS University of London in Britain in 2010 and earned a Doctor of Philosophy (Ph.D.) in economics from the University of Adelaide, Australia, in 2021. She has worked at the NBC since 1999.

