PHNOM PENH, Dec. 30 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2021 ) --:Cambodia's construction sector attracted a total investment of 5.33 billion U.S. Dollars in 2021, down 31 percent year-on-year, according to an official report released on Thursday.

Publicized by the Ministry of Land Management, Urban Planning and Construction (MLMUPC), the report showed the southeast Asian nation had provided licenses to 4,303 construction projects in 2021.

China, South Korea and Japan have been seen as the top foreign investors in the country's construction and real estate sector.

According to the report, Cambodia currently has 2,392 high-rise buildings (between five and over 40 floors), 474 locations of new towns and residential complexes, 1,053 hotel buildings, 2,951 commercial buildings, 10,512 factory buildings, and 323 multipurpose buildings.