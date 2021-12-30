UrduPoint.com

Cambodia's Construction Attracts Investment Projects Worth 5.33 Bln USD In 2021

Muhammad Irfan Published December 30, 2021 | 02:33 PM

Cambodia's construction attracts investment projects worth 5.33 bln USD in 2021

Cambodia's construction sector attracted a total investment of 5.33 billion U.S. dollars in 2021, down 31 percent year-on-year, according to an official report released on Thursday

PHNOM PENH, Dec. 30 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2021 ) --:Cambodia's construction sector attracted a total investment of 5.33 billion U.S. Dollars in 2021, down 31 percent year-on-year, according to an official report released on Thursday.

Publicized by the Ministry of Land Management, Urban Planning and Construction (MLMUPC), the report showed the southeast Asian nation had provided licenses to 4,303 construction projects in 2021.

China, South Korea and Japan have been seen as the top foreign investors in the country's construction and real estate sector.

According to the report, Cambodia currently has 2,392 high-rise buildings (between five and over 40 floors), 474 locations of new towns and residential complexes, 1,053 hotel buildings, 2,951 commercial buildings, 10,512 factory buildings, and 323 multipurpose buildings.

Related Topics

Hotel Japan South Korea Cambodia Top Asia Billion

Recent Stories

Minister of Health and Prevention visits Singapore ..

Minister of Health and Prevention visits Singapore Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai

13 minutes ago
 Babar Azam nominated by ICC Men's ODI for player o ..

Babar Azam nominated by ICC Men's ODI for player of the year award

17 minutes ago
 Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2021-22)

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2021-22)

1 minute ago
 Sadaqat Abbasi criticizes opposition for irrespons ..

Sadaqat Abbasi criticizes opposition for irresponsible attitude

1 minute ago
 China to promote installation of AEDs in public ar ..

China to promote installation of AEDs in public areas

2 minutes ago
 Sudan forces seal Khartoum ahead of new anti-coup ..

Sudan forces seal Khartoum ahead of new anti-coup rally

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.