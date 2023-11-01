Open Menu

Cambodia's Famed Angkor Records 602,570 Int'l Tourists In First 10 Months

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 01, 2023 | 12:30 PM

Cambodia's famed Angkor records 602,570 int'l tourists in first 10 months

PHNOM PENH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2023) Cambodia's famed Angkor Archeological Park received 602,570 foreign visitors during the first 10 months of 2023, a year-on-year increase of 256 percent, said a news release on Wednesday.

The ancient site made 27.88 million U.S. Dollars in revenue from ticket sales during the January-October period this year, a year-on-year rise of 312 percent, said the news release from the state-owned Angkor Enterprise.

In October alone, the park welcomed 63,009 foreigners, earning 2.92 million dollars in revenue from ticket sales, the statement added.

The Ministry of Tourism's Secretary of State and Spokesperson Top Sopheak is strongly confident that the Chinese-invested Siem Reap Angkor International Airport, which started its commercial operations on Oct.

16, would attract more international tourists to the Angkor park.

"This 4E-level international airport is crucial to helping boost the country's tourism, economy, trade, investment," he told Xinhua. "We hope it will attract new international airlines, so they will bring more tourists and investors to Siem Reap province, the home of the Angkor."

Located in northwest Cambodia, the 401-square-km Angkor Archeological Park was inscribed on the World Heritage List of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization in 1992, and it is the most popular tourist destination in the Southeast Asian nation.

Related Topics

World United Nations Siem Reap Enterprise Cambodia SITE October From Top Asia Million Airport

Recent Stories

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 32 New Zealand Vs. So ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 32 New Zealand Vs. South Africa, Live Score, Histor ..

30 minutes ago
 No internet, phone service after Israeli attack at ..

No internet, phone service after Israeli attack at Jabalia refugee camp in Gaza ..

49 minutes ago
 Al Sayegh attends Korean National Day celebration

Al Sayegh attends Korean National Day celebration

52 minutes ago
 Minister of Justice attends Indonesian Embassy&#03 ..

Minister of Justice attends Indonesian Embassy&#039;s National Day celebration

1 hour ago
 ‘Al-Jundi’ journal publishes issue No. 598 for ..

‘Al-Jundi’ journal publishes issue No. 598 for November 2023

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 November 2023

3 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 November 2023

4 hours ago
 Saudi Arabia only candidate to host 2034 World Cup ..

Saudi Arabia only candidate to host 2034 World Cup, FIFA says

11 hours ago
 UAE, Jordan: Decades of privileged relations, join ..

UAE, Jordan: Decades of privileged relations, joint work

11 hours ago
 UAE strongly condemns Israeli attack on Jabalia re ..

UAE strongly condemns Israeli attack on Jabalia refugee camp in Gaza

11 hours ago
 UAE wins first prize in Technology Challenge for P ..

UAE wins first prize in Technology Challenge for People of Determination

11 hours ago
 Dubai Business Forum starts tomorrow

Dubai Business Forum starts tomorrow

13 hours ago

More Stories From World