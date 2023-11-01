(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PHNOM PENH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2023) Cambodia's famed Angkor Archeological Park received 602,570 foreign visitors during the first 10 months of 2023, a year-on-year increase of 256 percent, said a news release on Wednesday.

The ancient site made 27.88 million U.S. Dollars in revenue from ticket sales during the January-October period this year, a year-on-year rise of 312 percent, said the news release from the state-owned Angkor Enterprise.

In October alone, the park welcomed 63,009 foreigners, earning 2.92 million dollars in revenue from ticket sales, the statement added.

The Ministry of Tourism's Secretary of State and Spokesperson Top Sopheak is strongly confident that the Chinese-invested Siem Reap Angkor International Airport, which started its commercial operations on Oct. 16, would attract more international tourists to the Angkor park.

"This 4E-level international airport is crucial to helping boost the country's tourism, economy, trade, investment," he told Xinhua. "We hope it will attract new international airlines, so they will bring more tourists and investors to Siem Reap province, the home of the Angkor."