MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2023) Cambodia is ready to organize mine clearance training for Russian deminers, but it cannot and will not provide military assistance to Ukraine, Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen said on Thursday.

"Cambodia did not provide any military support to Ukraine. Cambodia has no ability to do so. Cambodia's technical assistance to Ukrainian deminers is purely a humanitarian act," Cambodia's Khmer Times newspaper quoted the prime minister as saying.

Cambodia has not sent troops or demining trainers to Ukraine, he added.

Sen said that Cambodia is glad to welcome any countries that are willing to be trained in demining, including Russia. The minister added that they have already conducted similar training for Colombian officers.

Last week, the Cambodian Mine Action Center (CMAC) conducted training for Ukrainian sappers, with technical support provided by the Japanese government. The country's authorities also issued a statement rejecting the country's classification under "Military supportive of Ukraine" category in local media reports.