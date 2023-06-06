UrduPoint.com

Cambodia's Prime Minister Says NATO, AUKUS Becoming Concern For ASEAN Region

Umer Jamshaid Published June 06, 2023 | 11:16 PM

Cambodia's Prime Minister Says NATO, AUKUS Becoming Concern for ASEAN Region

The growing presence of the nuclear-possessing NATO and AUKUS military alliances is becoming a concern for the nuclear-free region of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen has said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th June, 2023) The growing presence of the nuclear-possessing NATO and AUKUS military alliances is becoming a concern for the nuclear-free region of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen has said.

"NATO has always been based in the West, but now it seems to be moving toward the ASEAN ... Moreover, AUKUS, a small alliance of nuclear submarines, is also becoming a concern for the ASEAN and countries in the region because ASEAN is a nuclear weapon-free zone, and we oppose nuclear proliferation," Hun Sen said in a commencement address at the Royal University of Law and Economics on Monday.

Coupled with tensions in the South China Sea, the presence of nuclear-possessing military alliances in the region could become a "starting point of a very dangerous arms race," the official said.

The AUKUS trilateral partnership was launched in September 2021 between Australia, the UK and the US based on the premise that the latter two would provide Canberra with the technology to obtain its own nuclear-capable submarines.

Related Topics

NATO Prime Minister Technology Australia China Nuclear Canberra Hun Alliance United Kingdom September Race Asia

Recent Stories

'EFS being implemented to improve ease of doing bu ..

'EFS being implemented to improve ease of doing business'

6 minutes ago
 Australia MP says Khalistan voting venue cancellat ..

Australia MP says Khalistan voting venue cancellation on India pressure attack o ..

7 minutes ago
 ATC remands 12 PTI workers in police custody

ATC remands 12 PTI workers in police custody

7 minutes ago
 US Cannot Say Conclusively What Happened at Kakhov ..

US Cannot Say Conclusively What Happened at Kakhovka HPP at This Point

7 minutes ago
 Destruction of Kakhovka HPP Can Have Devastating I ..

Destruction of Kakhovka HPP Can Have Devastating Impact on Ukraine Energy Securi ..

8 minutes ago
 Iran to Gain Access to Around $24Bln of Frozen Ass ..

Iran to Gain Access to Around $24Bln of Frozen Assets in Near Future - Reports

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.