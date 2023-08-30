Open Menu

Cambodia's Rubber Export Up 3 Pct In First 7 Months

Muhammad Irfan Published August 30, 2023 | 07:02 PM

Cambodia's rubber export up 3 pct in first 7 months

Cambodia exported 170,968 tons of dry rubber in the first seven months of 2023, up 3 percent from the same period last year, said a General Directorate of Rubber report on Wednesday

PHNOM PENH, Aug. 30 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2023 ) --:Cambodia exported 170,968 tons of dry rubber in the first seven months of 2023, up 3 percent from the same period last year, said a General Directorate of Rubber report on Wednesday.

The country earned 228.5 million U.S. Dollars in revenue from exports of the commodity during the January-July period this year, down 12.8 percent from 262.2 million dollars over the same period last year, the report said.

"A ton of dry rubber averagely cost 1,337 U.

S. dollars in the first seven months of 2023, about 244 dollars lower than that of the same period last year," Him Oun, director general of the General Directorate of Rubber, said in the report.

The Southeast Asian nation exports the commodity mainly to Malaysia, Vietnam, Singapore and China.

According to the report, Cambodia has planted rubber trees in a total area of 404,578 hectares, in which the trees on 315,332 hectares, or 78 percent, are old enough to be tapped.

Related Topics

Exports China Singapore Same Cambodia Malaysia Vietnam From Asia (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

Globe Soccer Awards signs five-year agreement with ..

Globe Soccer Awards signs five-year agreement with LALIGA

12 seconds ago
 Al Maleh and Fishing Festival kicks off tomorrow i ..

Al Maleh and Fishing Festival kicks off tomorrow in Sharjah

20 seconds ago
 Gohar pledges for reopening closed industry with ..

Gohar pledges for reopening closed industry with 30 days

2 minutes ago
 Tributes paid to legendary Journalist Sajid Ali Sa ..

Tributes paid to legendary Journalist Sajid Ali Sajid

3 minutes ago
 FNF delegation calls on chairman Senate

FNF delegation calls on chairman Senate

3 minutes ago
 Pakistan's 80% pangolin population declined due to ..

Pakistan's 80% pangolin population declined due to poaching: Experts

2 minutes ago
Pakistan dominates opening match of Asia Cup 2023, ..

Pakistan dominates opening match of Asia Cup 2023, scoring 342-6 against Nepal

11 minutes ago
 Police arrests criminal gang involved in target Ki ..

Police arrests criminal gang involved in target Killings, robberies

18 minutes ago
 Four POs nabbed in Jaampur

Four POs nabbed in Jaampur

18 minutes ago
 PM emphasizes significance of war games in validat ..

PM emphasizes significance of war games in validating naval war plans

18 minutes ago
 Peddlers involved in inter-provincial drug traffic ..

Peddlers involved in inter-provincial drug trafficking arrested

18 minutes ago
 DC urges enhancing civic services, protecting envi ..

DC urges enhancing civic services, protecting environment

18 minutes ago

More Stories From World