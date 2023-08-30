Cambodia exported 170,968 tons of dry rubber in the first seven months of 2023, up 3 percent from the same period last year, said a General Directorate of Rubber report on Wednesday

PHNOM PENH, Aug. 30 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2023 ) --:Cambodia exported 170,968 tons of dry rubber in the first seven months of 2023, up 3 percent from the same period last year, said a General Directorate of Rubber report on Wednesday.

The country earned 228.5 million U.S. Dollars in revenue from exports of the commodity during the January-July period this year, down 12.8 percent from 262.2 million dollars over the same period last year, the report said.

"A ton of dry rubber averagely cost 1,337 U.

S. dollars in the first seven months of 2023, about 244 dollars lower than that of the same period last year," Him Oun, director general of the General Directorate of Rubber, said in the report.

The Southeast Asian nation exports the commodity mainly to Malaysia, Vietnam, Singapore and China.

According to the report, Cambodia has planted rubber trees in a total area of 404,578 hectares, in which the trees on 315,332 hectares, or 78 percent, are old enough to be tapped.