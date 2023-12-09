PHNOM PENH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2023) The ruling Cambodian People's Party (CPP) opened its extraordinary congress at its headquarters here on Saturday to set out an action plan for 2024, said the party's honorary president Samdech Heng Samrin.

Speaking in his opening speech, Samrin said the congress was the first since the CPP won a landslide victory in a general election on July 23.

"The congress will review the party's achievements made in 2023 and set out the direction of tasks for 2024," he said.

He added that the two-day congress was also expected to add new members to the party's central committee.

"During the congress, the party's central committee will elect additional members for the party's standing committee and vice-president positions," Samrin said.

The congress was chaired by CPP's President Samdech Techo Hun Sen and was attended by approximately 3,600 central and local delegates from across the country.

The CPP has ruled the Southeast Asian country since 1979, and its current central committee consists of 865 members.

In the July 23 general election, the CPP won 120 of the 125 seats in the National Assembly.