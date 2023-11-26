PHNOM PENH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2023) The annual Water Festival, Cambodia's grandest festival, returned on Sunday after a three-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Boat race is the centerpiece of the three-day festival, which sees tens of thousands of oarsmen and spectators from across the Southeast Asian nation flocking to the riverfront in the capital Phnom Penh.

Bou Chumserey, vice chairman of the boat-racing technical control committee, said some 337 boats with about 20,417 crew members took part in this year's regatta.

"Oarsmen will race their boats along a 1.7-km-stretch of the Tonle Sap river that runs in front of the royal palace," he told Xinhua.

The boat race honors the strength of the powerful Khmer marine forces during the ancient Khmer Empire in the late 11th century, he added.

The festival is also to mark the end of the annual rainy season and the unique reversal flow of the Tonle Sap River that connects the Tonle Sap Lake with the Mekong River, the official said.