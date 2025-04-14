Open Menu

Cambridge Wins Both Races In Annual Boat Duel

Muhammad Irfan Published April 14, 2025

Cambridge wins both races in annual boat duel

LONDON, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2025) The annual Boat Race between Cambridge and Oxford universities concluded here on Sunday, with Cambridge winning both the men's and women's races.

In the men's race, starting downstream of Putney Bridge and finishing just before Chiswick Bridge on the River Thames, Cambridge crews finished in 16 minutes and 56 seconds to claim their third successive victory and sixth in seven years.

They dominated the 6.8-kilometer course for most of the race after competing closely with Oxford in the early stages, finishing 17 seconds ahead.

"I feel like Andy Murray when he had just won Wimbledon. This is our Wimbledon final, our Champions League.

That's the only way I can describe it," said Cambridge's George Bourne during an on-site interview.

Earlier in the day, the Cambridge women's team secured an eighth consecutive win in a time of 19 minutes and 25 seconds, eight seconds ahead of the Oxford team.

Shortly after the start, Oxford and Cambridge came together and clashed. The race was stopped by the umpire and restarted with Cambridge being given a slight lead.

The Boat Race is an annual event between crews from the University of Oxford and the University of Cambridge. The men's race was first held in 1829, and the women's race first took place in 1927.

