Cambridge Wins Both Races In Annual Boat Duel
Muhammad Irfan Published April 14, 2025 | 02:30 PM
LONDON, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2025) The annual Boat Race between Cambridge and Oxford universities concluded here on Sunday, with Cambridge winning both the men's and women's races.
In the men's race, starting downstream of Putney Bridge and finishing just before Chiswick Bridge on the River Thames, Cambridge crews finished in 16 minutes and 56 seconds to claim their third successive victory and sixth in seven years.
They dominated the 6.8-kilometer course for most of the race after competing closely with Oxford in the early stages, finishing 17 seconds ahead.
"I feel like Andy Murray when he had just won Wimbledon. This is our Wimbledon final, our Champions League.
That's the only way I can describe it," said Cambridge's George Bourne during an on-site interview.
Earlier in the day, the Cambridge women's team secured an eighth consecutive win in a time of 19 minutes and 25 seconds, eight seconds ahead of the Oxford team.
Shortly after the start, Oxford and Cambridge came together and clashed. The race was stopped by the umpire and restarted with Cambridge being given a slight lead.
The Boat Race is an annual event between crews from the University of Oxford and the University of Cambridge. The men's race was first held in 1829, and the women's race first took place in 1927.
Recent Stories
PREDA Announces Strategic Partnership with Kilam Law
Your Smartphone Just Got Smarter—Thanks to Infinix One Tap AI!
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 April 2025
Lahore Qalandars beat Gladiators by 79 runs to register first win in PSL 10
Global Justice, Love & Peace Summit concludes with Peace Charter
Paratore seals UAE Challenge Victory
UAE President affirms support for Syria’s aspirations for stability, developme ..
13th Emirates Hematology Conference explores latest innovations in diagnosis, tr ..
UAE National MMA Championship 3 concludes on high note as more than 300 athletes ..
UAE leads future of sustainable supply chains, says Nahyan bin Mubarak at IPSC 2 ..
Saudi Arabia, U.S. emphasise support for transition to more sustainable, efficie ..
More Stories From World
-
Magnitude 6.5 earthquake strikes south of Fiji Islands6 minutes ago
-
Cambridge wins both races in annual boat duel6 minutes ago
-
Five killed, nine injured in NW China coal mine accident6 minutes ago
-
Takht-e-Ravanchi briefs Parliament on Oman talks, says next round will be held in Europe16 minutes ago
-
Belarus to take part in Oman Sustainability Week26 minutes ago
-
China remains a magnet for foreign investment26 minutes ago
-
USA, Japan win to qualify for BJK Cup finals36 minutes ago
-
Belarus, Brazil interested in cooperation in agriculture, healthcare36 minutes ago
-
Chinese power supply company intensifies bird protection measures in Anyang36 minutes ago
-
European stocks jump over 2% after tech tariff exemptions1 hour ago
-
Tennis: Billie Jean King Cup results1 hour ago
-
Romania's Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka, officially inaugurated with interactive, multi-sensory approa ..2 hours ago