Cameraman Zizdok Detained In Belarus Together With Journalist Pegov - Wife

Faizan Hashmi 11 seconds ago Mon 10th August 2020 | 10:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th August, 2020) Cameraman of the WarGonzo project Vladislav Zizdok was detained in Minsk alongside the project's frontman, journalist Semyon Pegov, Zizdok's wife told Sputnik, asking Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko to release him.

"My husband left to cover presidential election in the Republic of Belarus. Since yesterday, communication with him was lost, his phone is not available," Olga Zizdok said.

In this regard, she appealed to Lukashenko, asking for assistance in the early release of her husband.

"I want to appeal to the President of the Republic of Belarus. Dear Alexander Grigorievich! My husband Vladislav Zizdok is a journalist and went to Belarus to do his job.

I am sure that he did not take any part in the rallies and riots. If my husband is detained by the republican law enforcement agencies, then please assist in his early release!" Olga Zizdok said.

She emphasized that in Russia her husband worked as a cameraman for various tv channels and patriotic projects, and was also involved in filming and editing documentaries.

"He was not a political activist," Zizdok said.

At the same time, she stressed that together with her husband, they are raising three children and expecting the fourth child soon.

"He [Vladislav Zizdok] is the only earner in the family," his wife said.

