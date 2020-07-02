Cameras Recorded Possible Ballot Stuffing at Polling Station - Moscow Election Commission

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2020) Cameras are believed to have recorded actions similar to ballot stuffing at one of the polling stations in Moscow, the vote count at the station was suspended, the Moscow City Election Commission said in its Telegram channel.

"Video cameras at Precinct Election Commission (PEC) No. 2783 supposedly recorded actions similar to ballot stuffing into one of the stationary ballot boxes. Representatives of the Moscow City Election Commission and the Territorial Election Commission of the Ramenki district promptly left for the site. The vote count at the PEC was suspended," the commission said.