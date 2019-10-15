UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Cameron Eyes Medals At Military World Games In China

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 59 seconds ago Tue 15th October 2019 | 05:34 PM

Cameron eyes medals at Military World Games in China

The Cameroon athletes left the country on Monday to take part in the 7th Military World Games that will be held in China's Wuhan on October 18

YAOUNDE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2019 ) :The Cameroon athletes left the country on Monday to take part in the 7th Military World Games that will be held in China's Wuhan on October 18.

"You must participate, win and bring back medals and trophies to the country. Cameroonians will be proud to see their flag fly and national anthem sung in China," Joseph Beti Assomo, Cameroon's Minister of Defence told the athletes before their depature.

Cameroon will participate in six disciplines -- women's football, boxing, taekwondo, athletics, judo and wrestling.

"The games are particularly important for the military female football team because Cameroon will be hosting the World Female Military Football competition next year.

So, the games in China will help our team get well prepared," said Veronique Aboui, Director of Sports, Culture and Artistic Affairs in the Ministry of Defence.

The Military World Games, organized by the International Military sports Council, has been held every four years since 1995.

Related Topics

Football World Sports China Wuhan Cameroon October Women Boxing

Recent Stories

French Sports Minister Urges UEFA to Punish Turkis ..

18 seconds ago

Alhamra will stage play 'Jahaiz' at GGC on Friday

20 seconds ago

15 tractor-trolleys challaned for causing pollutio ..

1 minute ago

Italian Foreign Minister Vows to Halt Country's Ar ..

1 minute ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Vladimir Putin hold official ta ..

5 minutes ago

FIFA to invest in football education in Lebanon

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.