UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Cameroon Anglophone Separatist Leader Gets Life Sentence: Lawyers

Sumaira FH 22 seconds ago Tue 20th August 2019 | 02:16 PM

Cameroon anglophone separatist leader gets life sentence: lawyers

A military court in Cameroon Tuesday handed down a life sentence against the head of the country's anglophone separatist movement, Julius Sisiku Ayuk Tabe, and nine of his followers, lawyers said

Yaound, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 20th Aug, 2019 ) :A military court in Cameroon Tuesday handed down a life sentence against the head of the country's anglophone separatist movement, Julius Sisiku Ayuk Tabe, and nine of his followers, lawyers said.

The 10 were convicted of charges including "terrorism and secession," the state's lawyer, Martin Luther Achet, told AFP.

Ayuk Tabe was the first self-proclaimed president of "Ambazonia", a breakaway state declared in October 2017 in two English-speaking regions of the central African country.

Related Topics

Lawyers Cameroon October 2017 Court

Recent Stories

Faisalabad Industrial Estate Development and Manag ..

25 seconds ago

Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs, Syed Ali Ha ..

27 seconds ago

Public opinion sharply split on the issue of wheth ..

8 minutes ago

Korean Air to further cut flights to Japan amid ex ..

5 minutes ago

Former Aussie coach Lehmann expresses delight at Y ..

5 minutes ago

Russia, Venezuela to Boost Economic Cooperation In ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.