Cameroon anglophone separatist leader gets life sentence: lawyers

Yaound, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 20th Aug, 2019 ) :A military court in Cameroon Tuesday handed down a life sentence against the head of the country's anglophone separatist movement, Julius Sisiku Ayuk Tabe, and nine of his followers, lawyers said.

The 10 were convicted of charges including "terrorism and secession," the state's lawyer, Martin Luther Achet, told AFP.

Ayuk Tabe was the first self-proclaimed president of "Ambazonia", a breakaway state declared in October 2017 in two English-speaking regions of the central African country.