Cameroon Bridge Collapse Leaves 7 Dead, Scores Injured - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2020) At least seven people died as a result of the collapse of a bridge in Cameroon's southeastern Littoral region, local media reported citing local authorities.

According to the Journal du Cameroun, a truck carrying 20 farmers and maize harvest was crossing the bridge when it collapsed, causing it to fall to the river below resulting in the death seven farmers instantly and the injury of the rest of the posse.

Transport ministry officials are yet to determine the cause of the accident, according to Journal du Cameroun.