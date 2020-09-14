UrduPoint.com
Cameroon Claims Success Against COVID-19

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 14th September 2020 | 03:23 PM

Cameroon claims success against COVID-19

In the seventh month of the coronavirus response, the actions undertaken by the Cameroon government and its partners have achieved satisfactory results, authorities said on Monday

ANKARA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2020 ) :In the seventh month of the coronavirus response, the actions undertaken by the Cameroon government and its partners have achieved satisfactory results, authorities said on Monday.

The Health Ministry said in a statement that the recovery rate stands at 94.12% in the Central African country, while the fatality rate at 2.08%.

The ministry urged the people to remain vigilant and "be more responsible by persevering in compliance with the barrier measures, especially since we have just passed the threshold of 20,000 confirmed cases." "The objective is to ensure a secure resumption in the course of social, economic and cultural life, while preserving the health of the population," it added.

The ministry said the decentralization of the national response strategy enabled the implementation of more appropriate and contextualized interventions for a more efficient response in the country.

Cameroon has recorded 20,009 coronavirus cases so far, with 415 deaths and 18,837 recoveries, according to the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention.

The ministry called on the population to keep observing coronavirus preventive measures such as hand-washing, wearing masks and social distancing.

"We remind you that screening and treatment remain completely free," it added.

Related Topics

Africa Cameroon Government Coronavirus

