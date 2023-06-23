Cameroon, Croatia, Vietnam put on money-laundering 'grey list': FATF

International money-laundering watchdog the Financial Action Task Force announced Friday it had put Cameroon, Croatia and Vietnam on its "grey list" of countries under increased monitoring

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2023 ):International money-laundering watchdog the Financial Action Task Force announced Friday it had put Cameroon, Croatia and Vietnam on its "grey list" of countries under increased monitoring.

The three nations join 23 others on the list which are "actively working with the FATF to address the strategic deficiencies in their regimes to counter money laundering, terrorist financing and proliferation financing".

Other countries on the grey list include Albania, South Africa and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The announcement came on the final day of the FATF's plenary meeting in Paris.

The 39-member body, which is based in Paris, has a grey list of countries requiring closer monitoring and a black list of nations classed as high-risk.

No changes were made to the FATF blacklist, which for the moment includes three countries: Iran, Myanmar and North Korea.

It recommends that countries in this last category should be subject to much closer scrutiny.

More than 200 countries and jurisdictions have agreed to implement the FATF's standards in this area.

Its recommendations include actions covering transparency, preventive measures coordination and punitive measures.