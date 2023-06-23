Open Menu

Cameroon, Croatia, Vietnam Put On Money-laundering 'grey List': FATF

Faizan Hashmi Published June 23, 2023 | 11:55 PM

Cameroon, Croatia, Vietnam put on money-laundering 'grey list': FATF

International money-laundering watchdog the Financial Action Task Force announced Friday it had put Cameroon, Croatia and Vietnam on its "grey list" of countries under increased monitoring

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2023 ):International money-laundering watchdog the Financial Action Task Force announced Friday it had put Cameroon, Croatia and Vietnam on its "grey list" of countries under increased monitoring.

The three nations join 23 others on the list which are "actively working with the FATF to address the strategic deficiencies in their regimes to counter money laundering, terrorist financing and proliferation financing".

Other countries on the grey list include Albania, South Africa and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The announcement came on the final day of the FATF's plenary meeting in Paris.

The 39-member body, which is based in Paris, has a grey list of countries requiring closer monitoring and a black list of nations classed as high-risk.

No changes were made to the FATF blacklist, which for the moment includes three countries: Iran, Myanmar and North Korea.

It recommends that countries in this last category should be subject to much closer scrutiny.

More than 200 countries and jurisdictions have agreed to implement the FATF's standards in this area.

Its recommendations include actions covering transparency, preventive measures coordination and punitive measures.

Related Topics

Terrorist Iran UAE Paris Albania Myanmar South Africa North Korea Croatia Cameroon United Arab Emirates Vietnam Money Financial Action Task Force

Recent Stories

Tennis: Halle ATP results - collated

Tennis: Halle ATP results - collated

9 minutes ago
 Malians vote overwhelmingly for new constitution

Malians vote overwhelmingly for new constitution

9 minutes ago
 China calls for end to double standards on counter ..

China calls for end to double standards on counter-terrorism

9 minutes ago
 NASA Scraps Revolutionary All-Electric 14-Engine X ..

NASA Scraps Revolutionary All-Electric 14-Engine X-57 Manned Aircraft - Official ..

9 minutes ago
 Protecting lives and livelihoods central to global ..

Protecting lives and livelihoods central to global climate response, says COP28 ..

18 minutes ago
 Shandur Polo festival starts from July 7

Shandur Polo festival starts from July 7

20 minutes ago
England strike back in women's Ashes thanks to Bea ..

England strike back in women's Ashes thanks to Beaumont's century

20 minutes ago
 Spain, Morocco, under fire over migrant sea rescue ..

Spain, Morocco, under fire over migrant sea rescues

20 minutes ago
 Two including drug peddler held

Two including drug peddler held

20 minutes ago
 France's 'Mr Titanic' hailed after sub implosion

France's 'Mr Titanic' hailed after sub implosion

27 minutes ago
 Modi regime's ruthless persecution of Kashmiris, r ..

Modi regime's ruthless persecution of Kashmiris, religious minorities in India e ..

27 minutes ago
 White House Says US Monitors ZNPP for Radiation, C ..

White House Says US Monitors ZNPP for Radiation, Cannot Verify Reports of Pendin ..

27 minutes ago

More Stories From World