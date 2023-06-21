UrduPoint.com

Cameroon Declares French LGBT Rights Ambassador Persona Non Grata - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 21, 2023 | 07:45 PM

France's ambassador for LGBT+ rights, Jean-Marc Berthon, has been declared persona non grata in Cameroon ahead of his visit to the country in late June, French media reported on Wednesday

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2023) France's ambassador for LGBT+ rights, Jean-Marc Berthon, has been declared persona non grata in Cameroon ahead of his visit to the country in late June, French media reported on Wednesday.

The ex-French Foreign Ministry official was scheduled to visit Cameroon from June 27 to July 1 to discuss the LGBT+ rights situation in the country, French radio RFI said.

Cameroonian Foreign Minister Lejeune Mbella Mbella was quoted as saying that the country's position on sexual orientation is so clear as to not require any additional discussions.

The LGBT+ talk in Cameroon will be off the table so long as homosexualism remains "qualified as a crime of common law," the minister reportedly said.

France created the position of Ambassador for the Rights of LGBT+ Persons in August 2022.

