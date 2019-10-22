Cameroon is interested in purchasing Russia's Pantsir-S1 surface-to-air missile systems, the country's ambassador to Russia, Mahamat Paba Sale, said in an interview with Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2019) Cameroon is interested in purchasing Russia's Pantsir-S1 surface-to-air missile systems, the country's ambassador to Russia, Mahamat Paba Sale, said in an interview with Sputnik.

Pantsir-S1 delivery to Cameroon is not yet a resolved matter, but it "remains important," according to the diplomat.

"We are interested, and I believe this will be done," Paba Sale said.

"The quality of Russian-made equipment is very high. It's no coincidence that many countries across the world purchase Russian equipment. [Russian state arms exporter] Rosoboronexport does much in this respect, and we remain highly interested in Russian products," Paba Sale added.