Cameroon Opposition Says To Boycott Legislative Poll

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 25th November 2019 | 07:41 PM

Cameroon opposition says to boycott legislative poll

Cameroon's main opposition figure, Maurice Kamto, on Monday said his party would boycott the country's legislative and municipal elections on February 9

Yaound, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2019 ) :Cameroon's main opposition figure, Maurice Kamto, on Monday said his party would boycott the country's legislative and municipal elections on February 9.

Kamto said the Movement for the Rebirth of Cameroon (MRC) would not take part in the vote.

"The MRC," he added, "calls on Cameroonians not to go out and vote and to stay at home on February 9, 2020, to avoid giving credibility to elections which will not restore peace in our country."Kamto, 65, was arrested in late January after months of peaceful protests over the disputed results of an October 2018 presidential election.

Your Thoughts and Comments

