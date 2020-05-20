UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Cameroon President Breaks Media Silence After Two Months Of Pandemic

Sumaira FH 46 seconds ago Wed 20th May 2020 | 11:52 AM

Cameroon president breaks media silence after two months of pandemic

Cameroon's 87-year-old President Paul Biya has made a televised address to his people ending more than two months of silence as the central African nation dealt with a burgeoning coronavirus crisis

Yaound , (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2020 ) :Cameroon's 87-year-old President Paul Biya has made a televised address to his people ending more than two months of silence as the central African nation dealt with a burgeoning coronavirus crisis.

Biya's long silence was for supporters a sign of gravitas but for critics one of failure.

"Like most countries in the world Cameroon is suffering from COVID-19," Biya said Tuesday night on state channel CRTV.

"The number of people infected rises day after day, bringing proof that the fight against the pandemic is complex and difficult." Biya urged people to respect "measures taken by the government, such as the obligatory wearing of masks".

He also asked them "not to give in to panic and not to believe false information put out on social networks".

He last spoke to the nation on March 5, although Cameroon had counted by Monday 3,500 cases including 140 deaths, and has been hit harder by the virus than most sub-Saharan African countries.

Speculation about his death even circulated on the internet in late April and the government was moved to put out a denial.

In his 37 years in power, Cameroonians have become accustomed to Biya's long absences, mainly because of poor health.

But his silence over the pandemic raised numerous questions for a leader who has overseen many crises since he took power in 1982.

He posed for the cameras after talks with the US ambassador on March 11 and again after meeting the French envoy.

His subsequent absence from public view saw the opposition question his role.

Main opposition leader Maurice Kamto, the runner-up to Biya in 2018 elections, said he had launched proceedings for the Consitutional Council to declare the presidency vacant.

Six opposition activists were arrested last week in Cameroon for "illegally" distributing face masks and disinfectant gel.

All are supporters of Kamto whose initiative to collect funds to fight the virus has been banned by government.

They were released after five days.

Biya reappeared finally on the eve of national day.

"Most of you have fully understood that faced with the silent danger that COVID-19 represents it was time to set aside political quarrels and form a united front," he said.

Related Topics

Internet World Poor Cameroon Georgian Lari March April 2018 From Government Opposition Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Kiwis eye shorter working week in post-lockdown ec ..

46 seconds ago

The Karachi Port Trust (KPT) shipping intelligence ..

49 seconds ago

UAE Sends 14 Tonnes of Medical Aid to Palestine Am ..

7 minutes ago

Pakistan reports  986 deaths with 45, 898 cases o ..

57 minutes ago

PM to address World Economic Forum today

1 hour ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 20 May 2020

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.