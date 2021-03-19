UrduPoint.com
Cameroon Registered Russia's Sputnik V COVID-19 Vaccine - Russian Direct Investment Fund

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th March, 2021)   Cameroon became the 53rd country to authorize the use of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) announced on Friday.

"RDIF announces the approval of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine against coronavirus by the Ministry of Health of the Republic of Cameroon.

Thus Sputnik V is approved for use in 53 countries with total population of over 1.4 billion people," the press release read.

"Africa is among the leaders in terms of the number of approvals of Sputnik V. We welcome the decision of the Ministry of Health of Cameroon which will help the population of the country to obtain access to one of the best solutions against coronavirus in the world," RDIF CEO Kirill Dmitriev noted, as quoted in the press release.

More Stories From World

