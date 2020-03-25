Cameroon Reports First Coronavirus Fatality

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2020) Cameroon Health Minister Manaouda Malachie confirmed on Tuesday the first coronavirus-related death on his country's soil.

"Unfortunately, we have just recorded our first death from COVID-19 in Cameroon.

This is patient 3 who came to us from Italy already very affected by the disease. Sincere condolences to his family and courage to our health professionals," the minister wrote on Twitter.

So far, the country has confirmed 66 cases of the disease.