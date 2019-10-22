UrduPoint.com
Cameroon To Propose Cooperation To Russia's Nuclear Corporation Rosatom Soon - Ambassador

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 22nd October 2019 | 02:05 PM

Cameroon seeks energy cooperation with Russia and intends to submit relevant proposals to the country's nuclear energy corporation Rosatom, Cameroonian Ambassador to Russia Mahamat Paba Sale said in an interview with Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2019) Cameroon seeks energy cooperation with Russia and intends to submit relevant proposals to the country's nuclear energy corporation Rosatom, Cameroonian Ambassador to Russia Mahamat Paba Sale said in an interview with Sputnik.

Russia and Cameroon do not currently cooperate on energy.

"However, we are interested in this. We know that Russia has already signed agreements on mining and on building nuclear electric stations for producing energy for peaceful purposes, including science and medicine, with several countries. We are interested in this as well," Paba Sale said.

"By the way, we will soon address Rosatom, we will make contact to present our suggestions. And I think we will establish cooperation on producing nuclear energy for peaceful purposes with Russia, like other African nations have," the diplomat added.

The African nation would like Russia to share its research experience, the Cameroonian ambassador went on to say.

"And then we could proceed to an agreement on producing nuclear energy for scientific purposes," Paba Sale specified.

He also recalled that Russia's Lukoil planned to engage in liquefied natural gas projects in Cameroon as a subcontractor.

