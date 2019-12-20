UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Cameroonian Invents Unique Multipurpose Fridge

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 20th December 2019 | 12:53 PM

Cameroonian invents unique multipurpose fridge

A 25-year-old Cameroonian has developed a special refrigerator that enables communities to light up without depending on electricity, charge mobile phones and, above all, store food and medicines

DOUALA, Cameroon, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2019 ) :A 25-year-old Cameroonian has developed a special refrigerator that enables communities to light up without depending on electricity, charge mobile phones and, above all, store food and medicines.

According to Tchulang Kouogue Triomphant, it is a "very innovative" device that produces cold and energy at the same time 24 hours a day. It is special because it uses sunlight to operate without batteries.

"It is the first refrigerator model in the world that uses both photovoltaic and thermal energy. It also produces excess energy which is stored in small batteries that can be used to charge phones and provide light," Triomphant told Anadolu Agency.

Through this creation, he wants to achieve several sustainable development objectives, which notably include "No to poverty" by providing a reduction in costs that enables accessibility to all social strata.

They also include "zero hunger" and "good health and well-being" by allowing people in remote areas to preserve food for a long period of time as well as enabling better preservation of medicines and vaccines in remote or war zones.

The solar fridge was also aimed at addressing the need for "clean and affordable energy" and the fight against climate change.

"The lighting created via the solar fridge will [also] help achieve quality education by providing light to children in the villages. It will also now be possible to carry out normal vaccination campaigns, preserve food well and study with lighting without electricity," he said.

-500 refrigerators in 15 new villages every year According to the young engineer, supporting the war wounded will also be possible through transportable refrigeration models which preserve urgent medications. There will be no more risk of spoiled vaccines due to a lack of storage and no more worries about recurring power cuts or lack of electricity in the country.

Triomphant envisages the installation of 500 refrigerators in 15 new villages each year for an annual income of 25,000 U.S. Dollars.

Still in the prototype and development research phase, the refrigerators will be marketed in the coming months, according to the promoter. The first prototype of the new fridge presented to Anadolu Agency was developed in 15 days in October 2019.

"It's a long process. We already have the advantage of reduced production costs thanks to the use of local materials. However, the business environment is not very flexible in Cameroon. There is a problem of financing, difficulties of access to energy, heavy taxes and customs difficulties to be noted. We also lack the molding and design industry necessary for certain production," he added.

The new model of solar fridge is an improvement from the first prototype Triomphant previously marketed.

When interviewed by Anadolu Agency in 2018, he described an initial model that was much less developed than the current one.

"The first refrigerator was purely thermal absorption of solar energy. It produced cold only at night and was very bulky. The refrigeration space was very small compared to the insulation, which was very large." On the other hand, "the new model today has evolved according to the framework of research and development. So it is deferred and is a double improvement of what had been done. It is more innovative because the thickness of the insulation is reduced."Triomphant's innovation has won him several international awards. This has allowed him to enter important partnerships that are helping him to develop the project and make it more visible.

Related Topics

World Electricity Business Education Mobile Young Same Cameroon October 2018 2019 All From Industry

Recent Stories

Nearly 3 in 4 (69%) Pakistanis claim they watch th ..

22 seconds ago

Blast destroys shop in Darra Adam Khel

3 minutes ago

Two died, 12 injured as coach fell into ravine

3 minutes ago

Protests against Modi govt over CAA: Three people ..

28 minutes ago

Coach plunges into ravine leaving 2 dead

3 minutes ago

Shut the police stations and courts if system cann ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.