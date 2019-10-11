Camp for Displaced Persons in North Syria Evacuated Amid Turkish Shelling - Administration

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th October, 2019) Turkish shelling has displaced Syrians living in al-Mabrouk camp in the northeastern Syrian province of Hassakah, the local administration said in a press statement on Friday.

The camp, located 7 miles south of the Turkish border is home to 7,000 displaced persons.

Turkey on Wednesday started an offensive in northern Syria in a bid to clear a strip of land along its border of Kurdish militias.

"The administration has decided to immediately begin the evacuation of the camp's residents. They will be moved to al-Arisha camp south of the city of Hassakah," the administration said in a statement obtained by Sputnik.

Talks are also underway to evacuate a camp at Ayn Issa, sheltering 13,000 people, of whom 785 are suspected members of the Islamic State terrorist group (banned in Russia), the authorities added.