Camp For Displaced Persons In North Syria Evacuated Amid Turkish Shelling - Administration
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 11th October 2019 | 05:39 PM
Turkish shelling has displaced Syrians living in al-Mabrouk camp in the northeastern Syrian province of Hassakah, the local administration said in a press statement on Friday
The camp, located 7 miles south of the Turkish border is home to 7,000 displaced persons.
Turkey on Wednesday started an offensive in northern Syria in a bid to clear a strip of land along its border of Kurdish militias.
"The administration has decided to immediately begin the evacuation of the camp's residents. They will be moved to al-Arisha camp south of the city of Hassakah," the administration said in a statement obtained by Sputnik.
Talks are also underway to evacuate a camp at Ayn Issa, sheltering 13,000 people, of whom 785 are suspected members of the Islamic State terrorist group (banned in Russia), the authorities added.