Campaign finance trial opens for French ex-president Sarkozy

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2021 ) :Former French president Nicolas Sarkozy goes on trial Thursday over claims of illicit financing for his failed 2012 re-election campaign, just weeks after the rightwing heavyweight was convicted in a landmark corruption trial.

Sarkozy, 66, became France's first postwar president to be sentenced to prison when judges gave him a three-year term in March for corruption and influence peddling, though under sentencing rules he will not spend any time behind the bars.

In Thursday's proceedings, he and 13 others are accused of setting up or benefiting from a fake billing scheme to cover millions of Euros in excess spending on campaign rallies to fend off his Socialist rival Francois Hollande.

Prosecutors say accountants had warned Sarkozy that the campaign was set to blow past the 22.

5 million euro ($26.7 million) spending cap, but that he insisted on holding more events.

Eventually the campaign spent nearly 43 million euros, though Sarkozy says he was unaware of the scheme -- unlike some of the defendants he is not charged with fraud, but with the lesser offence of illegal campaign financing.

If convicted, he risks up to a year in prison and a fine of 3,750 euros.

The trial was originally set for March but was postponed after a lawyer for a key witness was hospitalised with Covid-19. It is now set to run until June 22.

It was not clear if Sarkozy would appear in court when the trial opens in Paris on Thursday afternoon, but he has been ordered to appear for questioning the week of June 14.