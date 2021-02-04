Campaign launched to ensure healthy online environment during festival

The Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) on Thursday announced the launch of a special campaign targeting irregularities and vulgar content on online platforms to ensure a healthy and harmonious internet environment during the upcoming Spring Festival, or the Chinese Lunar New Year

ABEIJING (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2021 ) :The Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) on Thursday announced the launch of a special campaign targeting irregularities and vulgar content on online platforms to ensure a healthy and harmonious internet environment during the upcoming Spring Festival, or the Chinese Lunar New Year.

The monthlong campaign is aimed to improve internet users' online experience by cleaning up pornographic, violent, vulgar and gambling-related content on platforms such as web portals, search engines, online forums and social network services, the CAC said in a statement.

It will also crack down on rumors and disinformation circulating via the internet, the CAC said.

Clickbait tactics as well as schemes to encourage juveniles to engage in spamming and online bullying are also among the targets of the campaign, according to the administration.