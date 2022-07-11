(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2022) The election campaign website of UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, who plans to run for the post of the country's prime minister, was registered almost a month before Boris Johnson, the outgoing head of the government, announced his intention to step down.

On Sunday, Truss announced her candidacy for the post of the prime minister. In a column for the Telegraph, she pledged to restore the economy, "start cutting taxes from day one" of his premiership and ensure Russia's loss in the Ukrainian conflict.

The UK foreign secretary registered her election campaign website on June 8, two days after members of the ruling Conservative Party failed to pass a no-confidence vote against Johnson, according to the who.is database website.

For comparison, the website of former UK Chief Secretary to the Treasury Rishi Sunak, who has also announced his plans to run for the Conservative leader and the country's prime minister, was registered on July 6, the day before Johnson announced his resignation.

Johnson, the outgoing UK prime minister and the Tory leader, has faced first calls to resign amid accusations of violating COVID-19 regulations in 2020-2021, which have proved to be real. The situation further deteriorated in July 2022 after Government Deputy Chief Whip Christopher Pincher, appointed to the post by the prime minister, faced sexual assault claims.

Nearly 60 officials stepped quit the British government in protest last week. As a result, on July 7, Johnson announced that he was stepping down both as the prime minister and head of the UK's Conservative Party. He will serve until the appointment of a new head of the government.