Campaigning Begins For Iran's Legislative Election
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 22, 2024 | 04:50 PM
Tehran, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2024) Candidates running for seats in Iran's legislature launched Thursday their election campaigns, one week ahead of polls expected to tighten conservatives' grip on power.
Voters are due to cast their ballots on March 1 to pick new members of Iran's parliament, as well as the Assembly of Experts, a key body in charge of appointing the country's supreme leader.
Large billboards and election posters have sprung up in Tehran and other cities to announce the start of campaigning, urging people to take part.
But the first official day of campaigning on Thursday did not see a large number of banners erected in favour of individual candidates or their coalitions.
