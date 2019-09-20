UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Campaigning Trudeau Vows Canada Assault Rifle Ban

Sumaira FH 2 days ago Fri 20th September 2019 | 11:52 PM

Campaigning Trudeau vows Canada assault rifle ban

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, campaigning for re-election, vowed on Friday to ban assault rifles but fell short on handguns, saying only that he would help cities restrict pistols and revolvers in response to a spate of shootings

Ottawa, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2019 ) :Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, campaigning for re-election, vowed on Friday to ban assault rifles but fell short on handguns, saying only that he would help cities restrict pistols and revolvers in response to a spate of shootings.

"You don't need military-grade assault weapons, ones designed to kill the largest amount of people in the shortest amount of time, to take down a deer," he told a news conference in Toronto.

There have been 311 shootings in Canada's largest city so far this year, with gun violence having increased incrementally each year to almost triple the rate in 2014.

Across Canada, there were 2,500 more shooting victims in 2017 than in 2013, Trudeau noted as he listed off several shootings just this week, including the murder of a teen in Mississauga on Sunday and the shooting of a man in Calgary on Monday.

Most of the shootings have been blamed on gang violence and illegal guns.

The proposed ban would include, he said, AR-15 lightweight semi-automatic rifles. A buyback program would also be rolled out for those already in the hands of Canadians.

Gun violence in Canada has been far less frequent and impactful than in the neighboring United States.

But it has become an election issue with the mayors of Toronto and Montreal demanding stricter measures, and the Conservatives -- who support tougher penalties for gun crimes -- running Trudeau's Liberals neck and neck in the polls.

Canadians will vote on October 21, with the campaign dominated in recent days by Trudeau's apologies over decades-old images of him wearing "blackface" makeup.

Related Topics

Election Murder Prime Minister Canada Vote Calgary Toronto Man United States Justin Trudeau October Sunday 2017

Recent Stories

MoFAIC receives credentials of North Macedonian Am ..

28 minutes ago

UAE provides 10 pumps to Aden Water Corporation

43 minutes ago

UAE provides aid to survivors of Houthi shelling i ..

43 minutes ago

Minister of Climate Change announces &quot;#ITAffe ..

43 minutes ago

EMAC, DMCA &amp; BIMCO to participate in second Du ..

58 minutes ago

82.4pc surge in Abu Dhabi Ports’ container volum ..

58 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.