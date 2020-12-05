UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Campaigning Winds Up In Ghana Ahead Of Monday Vote

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sat 05th December 2020 | 11:32 PM

Campaigning winds up in Ghana ahead of Monday vote

Defeaning vuvuzelas and party songs took over Ghana's capital Accra on Saturday, the final day of campaigning ahead of presidential and parliamentary elections

Accra, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2020 ) :Defeaning vuvuzelas and party songs took over Ghana's capital Accra on Saturday, the final day of campaigning ahead of presidential and parliamentary elections.

Twelve candidates, including three women, are vying for the west African nation's top job, but Monday's vote is essentially a fight between President Nana Akufo-Addo, 76, and former head of state John Mahama.

The city centre was plastered with billboards and posters and flags at every corner.

Akufo-Addo, running for a second term, drove through the shanty town of Nima, making whistle stops to acknowledge mammoth crowds clad in T-shirts of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP).

"It's a done deal. It's clear. The crowd says it all. Four more (years) for Nana," a party supporter, Dauda Faisal, told AFP.

Defying all COVID-19 protocols -- with just a handful wearing face masks -- the ecstatic crowd waved miniature flags as the president headed towards the rally grounds where he was due to address supporters.

Opposition leader John Mahama meanwhile kicked off his final day of campaigning by meeting local chiefs and labour union leaders, assuring them of more jobs if he won the December 7 election.

Mahama, 62, who has been campaigning hard for months, was expected later in the evening at a rally organised by his party, the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

More than 17 million people are registered to vote in the nation's eighth poll since it returned to democracy nearly 30 years ago.

This is the third time that Akufo-Addo and Mahama are running against each other, and the race is expected to be very close.

Results could be announced within 24 hours after the polls close.

Related Topics

Election Democracy Vote Job Accra Ghana December Congress Women All Top Race Million Jobs Labour

Recent Stories

Govt is making all out efforts to protect lives of ..

3 minutes ago

Sterling strikes as Man City sweep aside Fulham

3 minutes ago

Bottas takes pole position for Sakhir Grand Prix

3 minutes ago

Football: French Ligue 1 table

3 minutes ago

Turkey's COVID-19 Death Toll Increases by Record 1 ..

6 minutes ago

Nicaragua sends rescue units to site of mine colla ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.