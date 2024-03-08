Campaigning wraps up for tight Portugal snap election

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Lisbon, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2024) Campaigning wraps up in Portugal on Friday ahead of a snap weekend general election, with polls pointing to an edge for the centre-right after eight years of Socialist rule, and huge gains for the far-right.

Final opinion surveys put support for the Democratic Alliance at around 30 percent, slightly ahead of the Socialist party, but analysts warned that the results of Sunday's polls remained wide open due to the large number of undecided voters.

Far-right party Chega, led by former television football commentator Andre Ventura, is expected to make the biggest gains and may become kingmaker in a new parliament.

It is tipped to more than double the 7.2 percent support it won in the last election in 2022, which would cement its place in Portugal's political landscape and add momentum to Europe's swing to the populist right.

Together with the recently formed business-friendly Liberal Initiative party, the right could secure a clear majority in parliament.

Political scientist Marina Costa Lobo of Lisbon's Social Sciences Institute told AFP that the election could see Portugal follow a trend seen elsewhere in Europe that is marked by "a decline in social democracy, a reinforcement of the right and, above all, the far right."

That puts the far right in a position to set "its conditions for the moderate right for the formation of a government."

The election, Portugal's second in two years, was called after Socialist leader Antonio Costa, 62, resigned in November following an influence peddling probe that involved a search of his official residence and the arrest of his chief of staff. Costa himself has not been accused of any crime but he decided not to run again.

"I think that at this stage we all feel a need for change," said Susana Teixeira, a 51-year-old centre-right voter and communications consultant, after casting her vote in an advance poll station in Lisbon on Sunday.