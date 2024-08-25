Open Menu

Can Harris Win Back Michigan's Crucial Muslim Vote?

Muhammad Irfan Published August 25, 2024 | 12:00 PM

Can Harris win back Michigan's crucial Muslim vote?

Dearborn, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2024) In key US swing state Michigan, Democratic voters of Arab and middle Eastern heritage say Kamala Harris is going to have to win them back, after they were alienated by President Joe Biden's handling of Israel's military offensive in Gaza.

The town of Dearborn, home to 110,000 people and a cultural hub for Arab Americans, could play a decisive role in deciding the fate of the battleground state in November's presidential election.

Members of the community interviewed by AFP said they were willing to hear what the vice president had to say and weigh their options -- a marked change from the outright hostility towards Biden.

"We are in listening mode right now," said Osama Siblani, publisher of The Arab American news.

Accepting the Democratic presidential nomination at the party's convention on Thursday, Harris pledged to get a Gaza ceasefire "done" and ensure Palestinians realize their right to "dignity, security, freedom and self- determination.

"

But there was outrage among pro-Palestinian delegates that their request for a speaker spot at the convention was rejected. The group Muslim Women for Harris-Walz said the decision sent a "terrible message" and announced it was disbanding and withdrawing its support from the campaign.

Harris, who has vowed "not to be silent" about the suffering of Palestinians, recently met with members of the national "Uncommitted" movement that led the charge against Biden during the Democratic Primary process.

Although she made no firm promises, leaders said she impressed them with a show of empathy.

At the forefront of concerns are Israel's 10 months of military operations in Gaza, which have devastated the Palestinian enclave since the war began in response to Hamas's attack on Israel on October 7, 2023.

