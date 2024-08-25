Can Harris Win Back Michigan's Crucial Muslim Vote?
Muhammad Irfan Published August 25, 2024 | 12:00 PM
Dearborn, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2024) In key US swing state Michigan, Democratic voters of Arab and middle Eastern heritage say Kamala Harris is going to have to win them back, after they were alienated by President Joe Biden's handling of Israel's military offensive in Gaza.
The town of Dearborn, home to 110,000 people and a cultural hub for Arab Americans, could play a decisive role in deciding the fate of the battleground state in November's presidential election.
Members of the community interviewed by AFP said they were willing to hear what the vice president had to say and weigh their options -- a marked change from the outright hostility towards Biden.
"We are in listening mode right now," said Osama Siblani, publisher of The Arab American news.
Accepting the Democratic presidential nomination at the party's convention on Thursday, Harris pledged to get a Gaza ceasefire "done" and ensure Palestinians realize their right to "dignity, security, freedom and self- determination.
"
But there was outrage among pro-Palestinian delegates that their request for a speaker spot at the convention was rejected. The group Muslim Women for Harris-Walz said the decision sent a "terrible message" and announced it was disbanding and withdrawing its support from the campaign.
Harris, who has vowed "not to be silent" about the suffering of Palestinians, recently met with members of the national "Uncommitted" movement that led the charge against Biden during the Democratic Primary process.
Although she made no firm promises, leaders said she impressed them with a show of empathy.
At the forefront of concerns are Israel's 10 months of military operations in Gaza, which have devastated the Palestinian enclave since the war began in response to Hamas's attack on Israel on October 7, 2023.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2024
Indian PM Modi uses Pakistan’s airspace on return from Poland to homeland
Sindh announces Holiday for Chelum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA)
GCU issues dress code for students, bans jeans, T-shirts
Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz visits injured policemen in Rahim Yar Khan
Shaheen Afridi, Ansha welcome their first child
IHC expresses serious concerns over state institutions’ apathy in Azhar Mashwa ..
Police release CCTV footage in Kolkata doctor rape-murder case
Bodies of 28 pilgrims arrive in Pakistan via special flight
Two die, four get injured in Pishin blast
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 August 2024
More Stories From World
-
Pilloried South African beauty queen gets second chance in Nigeria20 minutes ago
-
Football: Scottish Premiership table59 minutes ago
-
Reuters says team member missing in Russian strike on east Ukraine hotel59 minutes ago
-
Football: Scottish Premiership results59 minutes ago
-
Israel's Netanyahu warns strikes in Lebanon 'not the final word'60 minutes ago
-
Pakistan to participate as 'Guest of Honor' in 8th Silk Road International Exhibition in Xi’an1 hour ago
-
Pope Francis condemns Ukraine ban on Russia-linked Orthodox Church3 hours ago
-
Pope calls for more help for mpox victims3 hours ago
-
Ten dead in northern Ethiopia landslide: state media4 hours ago
-
England's Wood out of last two Tests against Sri Lanka4 hours ago
-
Air France says suspending Tel Aviv, Beirut flights at least until Monday4 hours ago
-
Pakistan debuts in major US ice hockey tournament, defeats Brazil after two losses5 hours ago