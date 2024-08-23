Can Ligue 1 arrest decline after summer of crisis?

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2024) France is set to have a record number of participants in the Champions League this season, just as Ligue 1 risks drifting into decline due to a financial crisis overshadowing the beginning of the campaign.

Lille's 2-0 win against Slavia Prague in midweek in the first leg of their play-off tie leaves them in a strong position to secure a spot in the Champions League proper going into next Wednesday's return.

If they come through that match in the Czech capital, they will join champions Paris Saint-Germain, Monaco and Brest in the expanded, 36-team version of Europe's elite club competition.

The outfit from northern France do not appear seriously weakened by the loss of coach Paulo Fonseca to AC Milan or the sale of defender Leny Yoro to Manchester United.

But Ligue 1 overall has been left much worse off after only bringing in 500 million Euros ($555m) a year for its new domestic broadcast deal, hurriedly signed just before the new season starting.

The new contract, agreed with streaming platform DAZN and Qatari-owned beIN Sports, represents a 20 percent decrease on the previous deal.

According to figures published by sports daily L'Equipe, it is the lowest figure paid in France for domestic broadcast rights in almost two decades.

"Ligue 1 clubs have never received so little from TV," insisted Lens president Joseph Oughourlian, who indicated his club would receive only around nine million euros for the campaign.

The amount is slightly offset by an increase in international rights to around 160 million euros a year, despite the departure of Kylian Mbappe.

Yet the consequences for the league as a whole are already being seen, with few clubs able to spend money on new players in the transfer market.

Even PSG, who have so far spent a reported 175 million euros on new players, may not sign anyone else before the window closes next week.

"We are looking to see if a player appears for a normal price. If the price is too high, we are not interested," coach Luis Enrique said on Thursday.

Thanks to their Qatari owners, PSG are unlikely to be seriously impacted by the shrinking of Ligue 1's tv deal, which leaves France even further behind the biggest European leagues in England, Germany, Spain and Italy.

But the problems could just be beginning, with reports of many fans being unwilling to pay the 30 euros required for a monthly subscription to DAZN, the British streaming platform.

Could that leave Ligue 1 facing a repeat of 2020, when Spanish company Mediapro pulled out of a record broadcast deal months after it came into effect?

Despite the crisis, French league president Vincent Labrune is hoping to be re-elected in elections next month.

Meanwhile a new season has begun with powerhouses PSG and Marseille, the latter under new coach Roberto De Zerbi, enjoying the biggest wins on the opening weekend.

PSG host Montpellier on Friday in their first home game since Mbappe left for Real Madrid.

Player to watch: Mason Greenwood

Marseille's decision to sign the English attacker was controversial, given past allegations of attempted rape and sexual assault which precipitated the end of his time at Manchester United.

Charges were eventually dropped, but voices still spoke out against Marseille signing the player, including the city's mayor.

Yet Greenwood arrived to boost their forward line and enjoyed a superb debut, scoring twice as Marseille beat Brest 5-1. Now he will make his first home appearance against Reims on Sunday.

Key stats

9 - Take away the departed Mbappe (44) and the injured Goncalo Ramos (14), and the top-scoring players from last season in PSG's squad to play Montpellier managed just nine goals. Vitinha and Randal Kolo Muani both reached that figure.

4 - If Lille beat Slavia Prague, France will have four clubs in the Champions League proper for the first time.

Fixtures (times GMT)

Friday

Paris Saint-Germain v Montpellier (1845)

Saturday

Lyon v Monaco (1500), Lille v Angers (1700), Saint-Etienne v Le Havre (1900)

Sunday

Lens v Brest (1300), Nantes v Auxerre, Nice v Toulouse, Strasbourg v Rennes (all 1500), Marseille v Reims (1845)