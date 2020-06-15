Canada, 12 Other Nations Launch AI Partnership - Trudeau

(@FahadShabbir)

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2020) Canada and a dozen other countries have launched the Global Partnership on Artificial Intelligence (GPAI), Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced on Monday.

"Today, as one of 13 founding members, Canada helped launch the Global Partnership on Artificial Intelligence," Trudeau told reporters.

In addition to Canada, the partnership includes Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Mexico, New Zealand, South Korea, Singapore, the United Kingdom and the United States.

The Prime Minister added that one of two Centers of Expertise will be set up in Montreal - the other in Paris - while touting Canadian contribution to field.

The establishment of the GPAI was initially proposed by Canada and France in 2019. The partnership will create four working groups bringing together experts to study responsible use practices, a potential legal framework, future research vectors and commercialization prospects.

The Secretariat of the GPAI, pending formal agreement, will be hosted by the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) in Paris.