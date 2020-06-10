UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Canada, 6 Partner Nations Discuss Collaboration On COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution - Readout

Umer Jamshaid 29 seconds ago Wed 10th June 2020 | 01:50 AM

Canada, 6 Partner Nations Discuss Collaboration on COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution - Readout

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th June, 2020) The foreign affairs ministers of Canada and six partner nations discussed over the telephone collaboration regarding the distribution of a potential vaccine for the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), according to a readout of the conversation said on Tuesday.

The top diplomats from Australia, Indonesia, Morocco, Peru, South Korea and Singapore participated in the call.

"The ministers... discussed the importance of collaboration around the distribution of an eventual vaccine," the readout said.

The ministers also discussed the importance of information-sharing and a multilateral response amid the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic, the readout added.

The World Health Organization declared the novel coronavirus outbreak a pandemic on March 11. As of Tuesday, more than 7.18 million people have been infected with the virus worldwide and more than 408,000 have died, according data compiled by the Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center.

Related Topics

World Australia Canada Died Singapore Indonesia Peru South Korea Morocco March From Top Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Council for Industrial Revolution reviews proactiv ..

20 minutes ago

Saudi Arabia reports 3,288 new COVID-19 cases

20 minutes ago

Kuwait reports 630 new COVID-19 cases

50 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi’s Yas Island to host historic &#039;UF ..

1 hour ago

Saudi Arabia supports call for immediate ceasefire ..

2 hours ago

Saif bin Zayed rolls out FazaaHemam Card

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.