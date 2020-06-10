Canada, 6 Partner Nations Discuss Collaboration on COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution - Readout

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th June, 2020) The foreign affairs ministers of Canada and six partner nations discussed over the telephone collaboration regarding the distribution of a potential vaccine for the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), according to a readout of the conversation said on Tuesday.

The top diplomats from Australia, Indonesia, Morocco, Peru, South Korea and Singapore participated in the call.

"The ministers... discussed the importance of collaboration around the distribution of an eventual vaccine," the readout said.

The ministers also discussed the importance of information-sharing and a multilateral response amid the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic, the readout added.

The World Health Organization declared the novel coronavirus outbreak a pandemic on March 11. As of Tuesday, more than 7.18 million people have been infected with the virus worldwide and more than 408,000 have died, according data compiled by the Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center.