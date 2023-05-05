UrduPoint.com

Canada Adds 41,000 Jobs In April, Unemployment Unchanged At 5% - StatCan

Muhammad Irfan Published May 05, 2023 | 09:20 PM

Canada added 41,000 jobs in April, a 0.2% increase from the month prior, while unemployment remained unchanged at 5%, Statistics Canada (StatCan) said on Friday

"Employment rose by 41,000 (+0.2%) in April, all in part-time work," StatCan said in a labor force survey, adding that the unemployment rate has been unchanged at 5% since December.

Wholesale and retail trade employed 24,000, transportation and warehousing 17,000, the sectors of information, culture and recreation 16,000, and educational services 15,000.

With a 33,000 increase in the employment rate, the Province of Ontario saw the greatest surge in new jobs, followed by Prince Edward Island with 2,200.

Nonetheless, certain areas saw a decline in employment, the survey showed. Notably, business, building and other support services fell by 14,000, a 1.9% decrease compared to March.

According to the labor survey, the number of unemployed Canadians stood at 1.1 million in the month of April.

