Canada Adds 41,000 Jobs in April, Unemployment Unchanged at 5% - StatCan

Canada added 41,000 jobs in April, a 0.2% increase from the month prior, while unemployment remained unchanged at 5%, Statistics Canada (StatCan) said on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2023) Canada added 41,000 jobs in April, a 0.2% increase from the month prior, while unemployment remained unchanged at 5%, Statistics Canada (StatCan) said on Friday.

"Employment rose by 41,000 (+0.2%) in April, all in part-time work," StatCan said in a labor force survey, adding that the unemployment rate has been unchanged at 5% since December.

Wholesale and retail trade employed 24,000, transportation and warehousing 17,000, the sectors of information, culture and recreation 16,000, and educational services 15,000.

With a 33,000 increase in the employment rate, the Province of Ontario saw the greatest surge in new jobs, followed by Prince Edward Island with 2,200.

Nonetheless, certain areas saw a decline in employment, the survey showed. Notably, business, building and other support services fell by 14,000, a 1.9% decrease compared to March.

According to the labor survey, the number of unemployed Canadians stood at 1.1 million in the month of April.