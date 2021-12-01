Canada Adds Egypt, Nigeria, Malawi to Travel Ban Over Omicron Variant - Health Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2021) Canada has added Egypt, Malawi, and Nigeria to its temporary travel ban in order to mitigate spread of the Omicron coronavirus strain, Canadian Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos said.

"We are adding three countries to the list of these countries that we talked about last Friday, these are Malawi, Egypt and Nigeria," Duclos said during a press conference on Tuesday.

Duclos said all air travelers coming from outside Canada, apart the United States, would now be tested at Canadian airports for the novel coronavirus disease, regardless of vaccination status.