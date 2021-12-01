UrduPoint.com

Canada Adds Egypt, Nigeria, Malawi To Travel Ban Over Omicron Variant - Health Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Wed 01st December 2021 | 02:30 AM

Canada Adds Egypt, Nigeria, Malawi to Travel Ban Over Omicron Variant - Health Minister

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2021) Canada has added Egypt, Malawi, and Nigeria to its temporary travel ban in order to mitigate spread of the Omicron coronavirus strain, Canadian Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos said.

"We are adding three countries to the list of these countries that we talked about last Friday, these are Malawi, Egypt and Nigeria," Duclos said during a press conference on Tuesday.

Duclos said all air travelers coming from outside Canada, apart the United States, would now be tested at Canadian airports for the novel coronavirus disease, regardless of vaccination status.

Related Topics

Canada Egypt United States Malawi Nigeria All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE beat Syria in FIFA Arab Cup opener

UAE beat Syria in FIFA Arab Cup opener

19 minutes ago
 dnata named Ground Support Services Provider of th ..

Dnata named Ground Support Services Provider of the Year for the 11th time at th ..

3 hours ago
 General Women’s Union, UN Women organise panel d ..

General Women’s Union, UN Women organise panel discussion on violence against ..

3 hours ago
 Qatar Opens First-Ever Tent-Like Stadium Ahead of ..

Qatar Opens First-Ever Tent-Like Stadium Ahead of 2022 FIFA World Cup

2 hours ago
 Ex-Argentina, Colombia coach Pekerman handed Venez ..

Ex-Argentina, Colombia coach Pekerman handed Venezuela job

2 hours ago
 LDA's 8th governing body meets

LDA's 8th governing body meets

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.