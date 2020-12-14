UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Canada Administers First Doses Of Coronavirus Vaccine In Ontario - Premier

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 14th December 2020 | 11:44 PM

Canada Administers First Doses of Coronavirus Vaccine in Ontario - Premier

Vaccination against the novel coronavirus has begun in Canada with the first shot being administered in the province of Ontario, Premier Doug Ford said in a statement on Monday

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2020) Vaccination against the novel coronavirus has begun in Canada with the first shot being administered in the province of Ontario, Premier Doug Ford said in a statement on Monday.

"Today is a historic day for Ontario and for Canada as the first Health Canada-approved COVID-19 vaccines have started to be given to our frontline health care heroes," Ford said.

Related Topics

Canada Ontario Ford Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Fujairah Ruler offers condolences to King of Bahra ..

1 minute ago

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates Khorfakkan Amphitheatre, ..

16 minutes ago

Umm Al Qaiwain Ruler offers condolences to King of ..

16 minutes ago

Food and Water Security Office, FAO organise works ..

46 minutes ago

Caregiver gets first Covid vaccine in Canada

2 minutes ago

Ex-Liverpool manager Gerard Houllier dies at 73

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.