Canada Administers First Doses of Coronavirus Vaccine in Ontario - Premier

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2020) Vaccination against the novel coronavirus has begun in Canada with the first shot being administered in the province of Ontario, Premier Doug Ford said in a statement on Monday.

"Today is a historic day for Ontario and for Canada as the first Health Canada-approved COVID-19 vaccines have started to be given to our frontline health care heroes," Ford said.