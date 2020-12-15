UrduPoint.com
Canada Administers First Doses Of Coronavirus Vaccine In Ontario - Premier

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 15th December 2020 | 12:50 AM

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2020) Vaccination against the novel coronavirus has begun in Canada with the first shot being administered in the province of Ontario, Premier Doug Ford said in a statement on Monday.

"Today is a historic day for Ontario and for Canada as the first Health Canada-approved COVID-19 vaccines have started to be given to our frontline health care heroes," Ford said.

Canada's first inoculation against the coronavirus was administered to Anita Quidangen, a personal support worker in a long-term care home in Toronto, the premier said.

Canada is expected receive up to 249,000 doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech before the end of December, which will allow up to 124,500 Canadians to be vaccinated before the end of the year, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said last week.

Public health officials say the plan is to vaccinate 40 to 50 percent of Canadians by next summer and complete the COVID-19 immunization program by September 30, 2021.

More Stories From World

