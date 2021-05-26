UrduPoint.com
Canada Advises Air Operators To Avoid Belarusian Airspace - Global Affairs

Umer Jamshaid 26 minutes ago Wed 26th May 2021 | 05:20 AM

Canada Advises Air Operators to Avoid Belarusian Airspace - Global Affairs

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2021) Ottawa is issuing a warning to Canadian air operators advising them against flying in Belarusian airspace following the Ryanair plane emergency landing in Minsk.

"Transport Canada is issuing a Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) advising Canadian air operators and the owners of aircraft registered in Canada to avoid operating at any altitude within Belarusian airspace," Foreign Minister Marc Garneau and Transport Minister Omar Alghabra said in a joint statement on Tuesday, citing security concerns in the aftermath of the incident.

Canada will participate in the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) council meeting dedicated to the incident, Garneau and Alghabra added.

The ministers urged Belarusian authorities to release Roman Protasevich, the founder of a Telegram channel that Minsk has designated as an extremist entity.

Protasevich may face up to 15 years in prison on several charges, including for organizing illegal protests.

The controversy began on Sunday, when a Ryanair flight from Greece to Lithuania was diverted to Minsk, while in Belarusian airspace, over what Belarus says was a bomb threat that turned out to be false.

The Ryanair incident has sparked a strong backlash among journalistic and human rights organizations. A number of airlines, including Lufthansa, Air France, and Scandinavian Airlines, have since announced their intention to suspend operations in the Belarusian airspace.

