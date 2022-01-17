Canada Advises Citizens to Avoid Non-Essential Travel to Ukraine Amid Tensions With Russia

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th January, 2022) The Canadian government continues to advise its citizens to avoid travelling to Ukraine amid Western reports of alleged Russian plans of military aggression.

"Avoid non essential travel to Ukraine due to ongoing Russian aggression," a Sunday travel advisory on the Canadian government website says.

Western countries are accusing Russia of allegedly deploying troops near the Ukrainian border in preparation for "aggressive action." Moscow has repeatedly denied these accusations, pointing to NATO's military activity near the Russian borders, which it deems a threat to its national security. Russia has also affirmed that it has the right to move forces within its own territory.

In December, Russia released its draft proposals on security guarantees. On January 10, Russia and the US held a strategic stability dialogue meeting in Geneva. The bilateral talks were followed by a NATO-Russia Council meeting in Brussels on Wednesday, the first since 2019, and Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) talks in Vienna the next day.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has emphasized that Russia is not considering military action if security talks with the United States and NATO fail, but it will be ready to take counteractions if its concerns are ignored.