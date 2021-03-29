Canada Advisory Committee to Recommend Pausing AstraZeneca Vaccine Inoculations - CBC

(@FahadShabbir)

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2021) Canada's National Advisory Committee on Immunizations (NACI) is recommending a pause on immunizing Canadians under the age of 55 with the Oxford-AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine citing safety concerns, state broadcaster CBC reported on Monday.

The new guidance is expected to be released later in the afternoon, the report said.