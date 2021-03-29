UrduPoint.com
Canada Advisory Committee to Recommend Pausing AstraZeneca Vaccine Inoculations - CBC

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2021) Canada's National Advisory Committee on Immunizations (NACI) is recommending a pause on immunizing Canadians under the age of 55 with the Oxford-AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine citing safety concerns, state broadcaster CBC reported on Monday.

The new guidance is expected to be released later in the afternoon, the report said.

More Stories From World

